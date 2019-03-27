Redmi Go is all set to go on sale again in India today. This will be the fourth flash sale for the budget smartphone, which was unveiled last week and first went on sale March 22. Like the previous sales, the Redmi Go will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores in the country. Based on the Android Go platform, the Redmi Go is the Chinese smartphone maker's most affordable phone. The phone comes with an HD display, Snapdragon 425 SoC, and 8-megapixel rear camera.

Redmi Go price, sale offers

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499. It will be available from 2pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. No sale offers have been listed on Mi.com, but Flipkart is providing 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Among the Redmi Go launch offers, the consumers who buy the phone will get up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB data free from the telecom operator.

The Redmi Go is being sold in Black and Blue colour variants.

To recall, Xiaomi has put up the Redmi Go for sale three times until today. It first went on sale on Friday and was then made available again on Monday and Tuesday.

Redmi Go First Impressions

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The phone also comes with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi is offering a single inbuilt storage variant for the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot.

Redmi Go Gaming Performance Review

Additionally, the Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Can Redmi Go Be the affordable smartphone that kills feature phones? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.