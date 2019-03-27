Technology News

Redmi Go to Go on Sale for Fourth Time via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores Today at 2pm

, 27 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Go to Go on Sale for Fourth Time via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores Today at 2pm

Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499

Highlights

  • Redmi Go runs on Android 8.1 (Go edition)
  • Redmi Go is being offered in two colour options
  • The phone is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC

Redmi Go is all set to go on sale again in India today. This will be the fourth flash sale for the budget smartphone, which was unveiled last week and first went on sale March 22. Like the previous sales, the Redmi Go will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores in the country. Based on the Android Go platform, the Redmi Go is the Chinese smartphone maker's most affordable phone. The phone comes with an HD display, Snapdragon 425 SoC, and 8-megapixel rear camera.

Redmi Go price, sale offers

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499. It will be available from 2pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. No sale offers have been listed on Mi.com, but Flipkart is providing 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Among the Redmi Go launch offers, the consumers who buy the phone will get up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB data free from the telecom operator.

The Redmi Go is being sold in Black and Blue colour variants.

To recall, Xiaomi has put up the Redmi Go for sale three times until today. It first went on sale on Friday and was then made available again on Monday and Tuesday.

Redmi Go First Impressions

 

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The phone also comes with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi is offering a single inbuilt storage variant for the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot.

Redmi Go Gaming Performance Review

Additionally, the Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Can Redmi Go Be the affordable smartphone that kills feature phones? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Go, Redmi Go price, Xiaomi Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
EU Calls for Increased 5G Security, Ignores US Calls to Ban Huawei
Apple News+: Newspapers Largely Shun Apple's News Subscription Service
Redmi Go to Go on Sale for Fourth Time via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores Today at 2pm
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  2. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Play Plan for GigaFiber Users
  3. WhatsApp's Anticipated Dark Mode Spotted in Android App
  4. Apple Introduces Apple Card, Its Own Credit Card With Cash Back and More
  5. Apple's Truly Wireless Powerbeats Pro Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. EU Ignores US Calls to Ban Huawei in 5G Security Blueprint
  8. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  9. Sony RX0 II Launched, an Action Camera Designed for Vloggers
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.