Redmi Go to Go on Sale Again in India Today: Price, Specifications

, 26 March 2019
Redmi Go sale starts at 2pm IST, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home

Highlights

  • Redmi Go will go on sale at 2pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com,. Mi Home stores
  • It was launched in India last week, and has had two sales already
  • The Redmi Go is available in Black and Blue colour variants

Redmi Go will go on sale again in India today, its third sale since its launch last week. To recall, the entry-level smartphone first went on sale on Friday, March 22, before being made available to buy again on Monday, March 25. Now, just a day after its last sale, the Redmi Go will once again be made available to buy via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The biggest highlight of the smartphone is its price, which makes it the most affordable Xiaomi handset in the country. Read on for more details about the Redmi Go price in India, launch offers, and specifications.

Redmi Go price, sale details, launch offers

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499. It will be available from 2pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. No launch offers have been listed on Mi.com, but Flipkart is listing 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. The Redmi Go will be available in Black and Blue colour variants.

Redmi Go First Impressions

As we mentioned, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Go in India last week. It first went on sale on Friday, and was then made available again on Monday.

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot. Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution, said to be a first in the segment.

The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

Redmi Go Gaming Performance Review

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days.

Comments

