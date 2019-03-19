Redmi Go has been launched in India, the first Android Go smartphone from the brand. The entry-level device is the most affordable smartphone yet from Xiaomi in India, and was launched at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. To recall, the Redmi Go was first unveiled by Xiaomi in late January, before being launched in the Philippines a few days later in February. As you'd imagine with an entry-level offering, there aren't many highlights of the Redmi Go. What does stand out is that the Redmi Go bears an HD display, unlimited Google Photos storage, a relatively large 3,000mAh battery, as well as a dedicated microSD card slot. The company is also touting support for over 20 Indian languages, as well as Google Assistant Hindi support (as well as Hinglish). Read on for more details about the Redmi Go price in India, launch offers, release date, and specifications.

Redmi Go price in India, launch offers, release date

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499 for the 1GB RAM/ 8GB inbuilt storage variant. For now, the 1GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant has not been launched in the country. It will be made available in two colour variants - Black and Blue. As we mentioned, the Redmi Go was first unveiled in January before being made available in the Philippines in February. It will be made available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12pm (Noon) IST on March 22.

Redmi Go launch offers include up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB free.

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU.

The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot. Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution - said to be a first in the segment. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Redmi Go include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days. The company is also boasting of the presence of two microphones which help reduce noise on calls - its dual mic noise reduction system.