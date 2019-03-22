Redmi Go smartphone was launched in India, and its first sale is set to be held today on Flipkart and Mi.com. This is the first phone from Xiaomi that runs on the Android Go operating system, and it was unveiled back in January. The Redmi Go packs a 3,000mAh battery, an HD display, a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with support for over 20 Indian languages. There's also Google Assistant support in Hindi as well as Hinglish in the Redmi Go smartphone. It is also the most affordable smartphone from Xiaomi in India right now.

The Redmi Go phone will go on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from 12pm (noon) IST today. We recommend interested buyers should register and fill in address and payment details beforehand.

Redmi Go price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499 for the 1GB RAM/ 8GB inbuilt storage variant. For now, the 1GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant has not been launched in the country. It will be made available in two colour variants — Black and Blue.

Redmi Go launch offers include up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB free. Flipkart has also listed no-cost EMI options and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Redmi Go First Impressions

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot. Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution, said to be a first in the segment.

The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days.

