Redmi Go price in India has been dropped, Redmi India announced through its social media channels. The smartphone based on Android Go was launched in the country last year with a price of Rs. 4,499. Initially, the Redmi Go was launched in a single configuration that had 8GB of storage, though it added the 16GB storage variant at a later stage that carried a price tag of Rs. 4,799. Key highlights of the Redmi Go -- other than the presence of Android Go -- includes an HD display and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi Go price in India

With the latest revision that has been announced on Twitter through the Redmi India account, the Redmi Go price in India has been dropped from Rs. 4,499 to Rs. 4,299 for the 8GB storage option. The price of its 16GB storage option has also been slashed to Rs. 4,499, down from Rs. 4,799. The price cut currently reflects on Amazon, and Mi.com, and retail outlets.

Redmi Go Review

To recall, the Redmi Go was launched in India back in March last year in the single 8GB storage option. The phone, however, added] the 16GB storage option in May.

Redmi Go specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, along with 1GB of RAM and Adreno 308 GPU. There is a single, 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Go has 8GB and 16GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) through a dedicated slot. There is also unlimited storage on Google Photos. Further, connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Go packs a 3,000mAh battery with a standby time of up to 10 days. Besides, the phone measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.