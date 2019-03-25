Redmi Go, Xiaomi's most affordable smartphone till date with a price in India of Rs. 4,499, will go on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com at 2pm today. This will be Redmi Go's second sale, after Friday's opening day sale. The smartphone, which runs Android Go, packs 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM. The Redmi Go features a 3000mAh battery and will be available to buy online in Blue and Black colours during Monday's sale.

Redmi Go price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499 for the 1GB RAM/ 8GB inbuilt storage variant. For now, the 1GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant has not been launched in the country. It will be made available in two colour variants — Black and Blue.

Flipkart has also listed no-cost EMI options and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card for the Redmi Go.

Redmi Go First Impressions

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot. Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution, said to be a first in the segment.

Redmi Go Gaming Performance Review

The Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days.

