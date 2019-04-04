Redmi Go Now on Open Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Mi Fan Festival 2019

Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2019 is underway and the Redmi Go is up for grabs on Flipkart and Mi.com in an open sale manner. The Redmi Go was launched in India last month, and it is the company's first Android Go phone with the most affordable price tag yet from Xiaomi in India. As part of the festivities, Redmi Go is up for sale 24x7 on Flipkart and Mi.com both. The phone is made available in Black and Blue colour options.

Redmi Go open sale, price, and other Mi Fan Festival 2019 offers

Redmi Go has been made available in India with a price tag of Rs. 4,499. The phone is listed on Flipkart with no-cost EMI options, exchange offer, and 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Mi.com has also listed an exchange offer, Rs. 2,200 cashback and additional 100GB Data free with Jio, and Mi Protect at Rs. 399. The open sale is part of the Mi Fans Festival 2019 which ends on April 6.

The Mi Fans Festival 2019 is also hosting sales for the new Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Poco F1 is also listed with discounts, and Re. 1 flash sale has the Redmi Note 7 and Mi Soundbar up for grabs.

Redmi Go Review

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi has announced a single inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot.



Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. The company is also touting full-HD video recording, apart from HDR features, real-time filters, and smart scene detection. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. HDR features for the front camera were also touted - said to be a feature that's new for the entry-level segment.

Users also get unlimited storage on Google Photos in high quality resolution - said to be a first in the segment. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on board the Redmi Go include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Redmi Go measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm and weighs 137 grams. It runs on a 3,000mAh battery that the company touts can provide a standby time up to 10 days. The company is also boasting of the presence of two microphones which help reduce noise on calls - its dual mic noise reduction system.