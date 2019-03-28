Technology News

Redmi Go to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

, 28 March 2019
Redmi Go to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores

Redmi Go price in India has been set at Rs. 4,499

Highlights

  • Redmi Go runs on Android 8.1 (Go edition)
  • Redmi Go is being offered in two colour options
  • The phone is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC

Redmi Go will go on sale in India today at 2pm IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Thursday's sale is the fifth time the entry-level smartphone will go on sale in the country. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last week, and first went on sale on Friday. Its next sales were on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Redmi Go is the Xiaomi's most affordable phone in the Indian market, and apart from its price tag, its highlights include unlimited Google Photos storage.

Redmi Go price, sale offers

The Redmi Go price in India is set at Rs. 4,499, and will be available in Black and Blue colour variants. As we mentioned, the smartphone will be go on sale in India today at 2pm IST, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Redmi Go launch offers include up to Rs. 2,200 Jio cashback and up to 100GB Jio data free. Flipkart is separately providing 5 percent instant discount on EMIs with Axis Bank credit cards, and 5 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards..

To recall, Xiaomi has put up the Redmi Go for sale four times until today, since its launch last week.

Redmi Go First Impressions

 

Redmi Go specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Go runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The phone also comes with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 308 GPU. Xiaomi is offering a single inbuilt storage variant for the Redmi Go in India – 8GB – and it is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) with its own dedicated slot.

Redmi Go Gaming Performance Review

Additionally, the Redmi Go features an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and a single LED flash module. On the front, the Redmi Go bears a 5-megapixel camera, with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Can Redmi Go Be the affordable smartphone that kills feature phones? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Go, Redmi Go price, Xiaomi Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications
Redmi Go to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores
