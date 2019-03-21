Technology News

Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has released kernel source for India specific Redmi Note 7
  • The Redmi Go kernel source code was also released
  • Kernel sources help developers build custom recoveries for devices

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Go in India recently. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 created huge ripples in their respective price ranges by offering excellent hardware at aggressive prices. Xiaomi launched a slightly altered variant of the Redmi Note 7 in India which sports a 12-megapixel primary camera compared to the Redmi Note 7 with a 48-megapixel camera that it launched in China. The Redmi Go which launched a couple of days ago is Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone which sports an affordable price tag of Rs. 4,499.

Xiaomi has now released kernel source for both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (codename: lavender) and Redmi Go (codename: tiare), which was first spotted by XDA Developers. With Xiaomi releasing kernel source for these devices developers can get to work like porting TWRP custom recovery for these devices.

With a custom recovery, users who like to tinker with their smartphones will be able to flash different ROMs on their devices. Since developers are already building a custom TWRP recovery for the Redmi Note 7, this should help with a stable version of the custom recovery. Xiaomi hasn't released kernel source for the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro yet, but we are hoping that it is released soon.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and has two variants, 3GB RAM /32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB of storage. It launched with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie and soon got a software update to enhance low-light camera performance. Xiaomi's Redmi Go is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and has a single variant with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Go
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Fortnite Has Nearly 250 Million Registered Players; 10.8 Million Concurrent Players at Its Peak
Google Doodle Showing Up on Search Widget for Some Android Users
Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  3. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
  4. Windows 7 Users Now Being Warned of the Impending End of Security Updates
  5. Huawei P30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Amazon Listing
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Apple Drops Prices of SSD Upgrades for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini
  8. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.