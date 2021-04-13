Technology News
loading

Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship

Rumours suggest that the Redmi gaming phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 April 2021 14:39 IST
Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi gaming smartphone may come with a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi gaming phone said to have a “generous price”
  • It is said to be the “lightest and thinnest” gaming flagship
  • Redmi gaming phone is aimed at young users

Redmi will launch its first gaming smartphone by the end of April, the company has announced via a Weibo post. Xiaomi's affordable brand Redmi has said that the smartphone will offer flagship-level, hardcore gaming experience and will be a cost-effective offering. The company also said that its aim is to create a gaming flagship for more players. In a related post, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing provided details about why the company was venturing into this space. He also revealed that Redmi has partnered with Call of Duty: Mobile to optimise the game experience through continuous improvements.

As per a post by Redmi on Weibo, Redmi's gaming phone will be launched in April with an aim to provide a “[gaming] flagship to more players”. The company, however, neither revealed the exact date of the launch nor delved out any information about the launch of the phone in markets outside China. But Weibing provided detailed information on the company's move and said that the reason for venturing into this space is to provide “the ultimate price-performance ratio” (translated).

He said since Redmi smartphones are used by young users, a “generous price” point will “benefit the masses”, adding that the Redmi gaming phone will disrupt the “gaming mobile phone industry with a more hardcore gaming experience and a more extreme flagship price-performance”. The executive highlights that this handset will be the “lightest and thinnest hardcore gaming flagship” on the market. Redmi is also partnering with Call of Duty: Mobile to improve the gaming experience.

Tipster Digital Chat Station had previously suggested that Redmi's first gaming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. At that time Lu Weibing hinted that the company would discontinue the Redmi K30 Extreme smartphone and launch a successor with a newly-debuted SoC. FoneArena reports the smartphone is rumoured to come equipped with a Samsung E4 AMOLED screen featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, apart from a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Gaming Smartphone, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bizongo Data Leak Exposed Details of Customers Making Online Purchases: Researchers
Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  4. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  5. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  6. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Include Snapdragon SoCs, May Launch in May
  8. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G
  9. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update, Another OTA Update Coming Soon
  3. Google Play Movies & TV to Shut Down on LG, Samsung, and Other Smart TVs in June
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Live Images Surface; Galaxy Book Go Gets Bluetooth SIG and FCC Nod
  5. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship
  7. Bizongo Data Leak Exposed Details of Customers Making Online Purchases: Researchers
  8. Bitcoin Hits Record High of $62,575
  9. Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals
  10. Intel to Supply Self-Driving Systems to Udelv for Delivery Trucks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com