The Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship has been doing the rounds of the rumour mill for a while, and while we are waiting for an official announcement, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to indicate that the phone will sport a super-wide-angle lens. He also revealed that the phone will support NFC and sport a 3.5mm audio jack. A separate leak suggests that a Redmi phone codenamed Raphael, believed to be the Redmi flagship, will come with 256GB of onboard storage and GPU overlocking.

Lu Weibing was responding to a user on Weibo suggesting that the flagship phone will sport a super wide-angle lens. Weibing's comment suggests that a previous leak that had tipped the presence of triple camera setup in the Redmi flagship was accurate. The camera setup is rumoured to house one 48-megapixel sensor, one 13-megapixel sensor, and a last 8-megapixel sensor. The 13-megapixel sensor is likely to be accompanied by the super-wide-angle lens, similar to the camera setup in Mi 9 SE.

MyDrivers was the first to report of this new information, and it states that Weibing also confirmed that the Redmi flagship will sport a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has tweeted screenshots revealing specifications of the Redmi phone codenamed Raphael. The phone is tipped to sport 256GB of internal storage and support GPU overclocking. This codename has appeared before, in MishaalRahman's tweet, wherein he suggests that Raphael is a Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi phone.

The Redmi flagship was earlier tipped to be called Redmi X, but Weibing confirmed that the flagship will carry a different moniker. Recent reports suggest that the Redmi flagship will not have a pop-up selfie camera. Instead, it will have a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup at the back.

Specifications are tipped to include 8GB of RAM, a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, and the smartphone is likely to run MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie.