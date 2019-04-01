After spinning off Redmi as a sub-brand, Xiaomi has set high goals and has already confirmed a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship under the Redmi name. While not much is known about the device in question, a couple of images originating in China are claimed to give us our first look at the Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship. In one the images, none other than Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is near the alleged Redmi smartphone tipped to arrive later this year. If the leaked images are anything to go by, the upcoming high-end Redmi smartphone might not feature a notch, featuring a pop-up camera instead, and may flaunt a peppy red paint job.

Following the announcement of Redmi as a sub-brand, reports emerged that a Redmi flagship powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC is in development, something that was later confirmed by the chief of Redmi. The smartphone has so far remained shrouded in mystery, with barely any credible leaks surrounding its specifications, designs, features, and any other key detail.

But thanks to the alleged Redmi flagship image, we may have our first glimpse at the upcoming smartphone that might rewrite the definition of an affordable flagship if the company sticks to its tradition of competitive pricing. The image shows Xiaomi chief Lei Jun holding a phone, while a red-colour phone is seen on the table he's sitting at. This phone is said to be the Snapdragon 855-based Redmi flagship.

The image, which comes courtesy of an account named Mobile Uncle on Weibo, zooms in on the alleged Redmi flagship, clearly showing its punchy red colour. The smartphone is shown to have a 3.5mm headphone at what appears to be the top or bottom edge of the purported Redmi flagship. The accompanying text claims that the upcoming high-end Redmi smartphone might also feature a ‘lifting camera' (translated), which might well be a pop-up camera - which would fit in with a form factor without a display notch. But with any official details yet to arrive, we suggest taking the report with a fair bit of scepticism, as the leaked images may also turn out to be photos of any other smartphone from Xiaomi.