Redmi Flagship May Be Unveiled on May 13, Tips Xiaomi Executive

Redmi flagship smartphone may be unveiled on May 13, two days ahead of Realme's China debut with Realme X smartphone. Although Xiaomi is yet to officially announce a launch date, a company executive revealed on Weibo that Xiaomi is hosting a press event on May 13, where that executive will be announcing something as a part of the “one more thing” segment. Although the executive didn't name check the Redmi flagship, May 13 seems like a good day to finally make the much-anticipated smartphone official.

In the comments section of one of his Weibo posts, Xiaomi's Tang Mu on Tuesday revealed that Xiaomi is hosting an event on May 13 in China, in which he will participating to join the company CEO Lei Jun on stage to announce something as a part of “one more thing” segment of the presentation. Mu is the general manager of Xiaomi's smart hardware efforts.

Mu didn't provide any specifics, but Redmi flagship is most likely to be one of the announcements that Xiaomi will be making at the event. The company executives, including Lei Jun and Lu Weibing, have been teasing the phone for some time now. As a part of these teasers, the Xiaomi executives have already confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC as well as a super wide-angle camera in the phone.

As per a recently leaked specifications sheet, the Redmi flagship will reportedly feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen. Additionally, the phone is said to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The leak also revealed the phone will pack a 32-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

In terms of the RAM and storage, the Redmi flagship is said to be coming with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is no word on the presence of a microSD slot. Other specifications of the phone, including the battery, continue to remain a mystery for now. The operating system is likely to be MIUI 10, based on Android 9 Pie. A recent leak also indicated that the phone may be called Redmi K20 Pro.

If the May 13 date indeed turns out to be true for Redmi flagship announcement, the phone will soon be followed by Realme X, which is set to be unveiled on May 15. Realme X is going to be the first phone from Realme for the Chinese market.