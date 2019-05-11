Redmi Flagship to Be Optimised for Gaming, GM Lu Weibing Teases

Redmi flagship is largely expected to launch on May 13, and if recent rumours are to be believed, a Redmi laptop will also be introduced alongside. Now, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to confirm that the flagship will be optimised for gaming as well. He said that the three pain points while playing a game have been addressed on the upcoming smartphone, and they include game delay, battery, and frequency reduction. Weibing had also recently teased that the flagship will sport a battery that will be able to last for two days.

Weibing posted on Weibo that the flagship will be optimised for gaming, and the company has tried to address three pain points that are common with smartphone gaming. This includes game delay or break, battery, and frequency reduction. Weibing also said that he discovered the Redmi flagship's AnTuTu running score, and it scared him. This suggests that the phone may achieve really high scores on benchmarks, thanks to the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, and other upgraded internals.

Apart from the battery, the Redmi brand's general manager Lu Weibing had recently teased] that the upcoming Redmi flagship will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi flagship has been leaked extensively, and is now expected to come] in two models. The phones will arrive in a trio of colours – Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre - and each model will be available in a total of four variants. As per a recent leak, the Redmi flagship will pack a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and run MIUI 10, based on Android Pie. The Snapdragon 855 SoC-powered Redmi phone is tipped to pack triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, while selfies will be taken care of by a 32-megapixel snapper.