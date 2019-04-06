Earlier this month, an image allegedly depicting the Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship surfaced online. Adding to the leaks, a new photo has surfaced in China claiming to show the upcoming Redmi flagship with a centrally-positioned pop-up camera and clad in a peppy red paintjob. The hands-on image of the alleged Redmi smartphone shows triple rear cameras. Xiaomi has already confirmed the arrival of a Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone, but there is no word so far regarding details such as launch date, internal specifications, and market availability among others.

Ever since Redmi chief Lu Weibing confirmed that a Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship is in making, the rumour mill has been abuzz with what else the smartphone will bring to the table. The device in question was allegedly spotted in an image with Xiaomi chief Lei Jun, and it was also reported at that time that the upcoming high-end Redmi offering might feature a pop-up selfie camera and a full-screen design.

A new image of the alleged Redmi flagship, which has surfaced on Chinese microblogging platform, claims to show the smartphone and its pop-up selfie camera, flanked on either side by antenna bands, indicating that the device might feature a metallic build. The colour of the alleged Redmi flagship is a bright shade of red, and bears some resemblance to the smartphone that was photographed recently with the Xiaomi CEO in the same frame.

The accompanying message on Weibo states that the Redmi smartphone will feature triple rear cameras, something that can be seen in the leaked image as well. A couple of days ago, a poster depicting the Redmi 2 Pro with a pop-up selfie camera made its way online, claiming to be the highly anticipated Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi flagship. But the design of the two devices, especially the positioning of the pop-up selfie camera is different. This casts some doubts regarding the veracity of either of the two images, which means the new leak should be processed with some scepticism.