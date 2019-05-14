Technology News
Redmi K20 to Be Redmi Flagship Smartphone Name, Company Confirms, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'

General Manager Lu Weibing has explained that the ‘K’ in K20 stands for Killer, and that the K-series will entail all performance driven flagship phones.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 11:02 IST
Redmi K20 to Be Redmi Flagship Smartphone Name, Company Confirms, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi flagship phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi new K-series will entail flagship phones
  • Lu Weibing says ‘K’ in K-series stands for Killer
  • There’s also a K20 Pro variant tipped alongside K20

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has now confirmed that its first flagship will be called Redmi K20. Furthermore, General Manager Lu Weibing has explained that the ‘K' in K20 stands for Killer, and that the K-series will comprise the brand's performance driven flagship phones. The company made this announcement a day after tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked that the flagship phone will be called Redmi K20. He also suggested that there might a Redmi K20 Pro variant as well, something that was leaked earlier too. The company hasn't confirmed of any second variant as of yet.

Redmi took to Weibo to announce that the much-rumoured flagship phone will be called the Redmi K20. Weibing also took to Weibo to announce the same, and adds that Redmi will announce all its flagship phones under the K-series moving forward. He further explains that the ‘K' in the new series stands for Killer. Just a day ago, Weibing posted a poll asking users to guess the name of the flagship phone, and the options included K20, P20, T20, and X20. The company then announced that it would reveal the name today, and now it has confirmed that the flagship phone will be called Redmi K20.

A recent leak suggests that the new flagship phone will come in two variants – the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, and that one of them could launch in India as Poco F2. The Redmi K20 Pro is tipped to included a 4000mAh battery and a possibility of a 48-megapixel camera. It's also rumoured to have a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera too.

Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi flagship will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a super-wide angle lens, and offer a 2-day battery life. The smartphone has also been teased to sport a pop-up selfie camera.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Lu Weibing
Redmi K20 to Be Redmi Flagship Smartphone Name, Company Confirms, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'
