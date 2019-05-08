Technology News
Redmi Flagship to Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and Offer 2-Day Battery Life, GM Lu Weibing Teases

Redmi flagship is tipped to be coming with the same rear camera setup as Xiaomi Mi 9 SE.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi flagship is expected to be unveiled on May 13 in China

Highlights
  • Redmi flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The upcoming Redmi phone is rumoured to feature a 6.39-inch screen
  • Redmi flagship will reportedly have triple rear camera setup

Redmi's upcoming flagship smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and offer great battery life, the brand's general manager Lu Weibing has teased. Although Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal when it plans to unveil the Redmi flagship, a recent teaser from a Xiaomi executive indicated that phone may be launched on May 13. Redmi flagship is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC and will sport a fullscreen design with a pop-up selfie camera.

In a post on Chinese social media website Weibo, Weibing on Tuesday shared a lockscreen screenshot from a smartphone with accompanying text – “Ready to call it a day, life is very satisfied, exceeded my expectations (machine translated).” Although neither the screenshot nor Weibing's comment reveal anything to hint that the screenshot belongs to the upcoming Redmi flagship, the post's meta data has outed that the screenshot was shared from Redmi flagship on Weibo.

The screenshot confirms the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the upcoming phone. Weibing had earlier noted that in-display fingerprint is very inexpensive, fueling reports that Redmi flagship may not get one.

Also, Weibing's comments about the end of day and 44 percent remaining battery shown in the screenshot suggest that the Redmi flagship phone will able to last up to two days for most people. The phone is said to be housing a 4,000mAh battery, which with proper optimisations can last for two days on average use. Additionally, the screenshot size confirms that the Redmi flagship will have a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) screen.

To recall, as per previous leaks and teasers, the upcoming Redmi flagship is said to be featuring a 6.39-inch display, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. It is said to be the same camera setup as Mi 9 SE. The phone is also rumoured to pack a 32-megapixel front shooter for selfies, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Among other features and specifications, as we mentioned earlier, the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and include a pop-up selfie camera.

Redmi flagship, Redmi, Xiaomi
