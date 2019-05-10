Technology News

Redmi Flagship Duo Tipped, Storage Variants and Colour Options Leaked

The Redmi flagships are rumoured to arrive in Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre colour options.

By | Updated: 10 May 2019 14:28 IST
There is no official information regarding a launch date in China or other markets

Highlights
  • Base variant of Redmi flagships is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM
  • The highest-end variant might feature 256GB of storage
  • An in-display fingerprint sensor for the flagship was recently teased

A Snapdragon 855-powered phone from Xiaomi's Redmi brand has been garnering a considerable amount of attention lately. As per a new leak, Redmi is reportedly gearing up to launch not one, but two flagship phones. The high-end phones are tipped to arrive in four RAM and storage variants each. The new leak further adds that the Redmi flagships might be available in three colour options upon their launch in China. However, there is no word when the two phones will go official in China, and whether they will make it to other markets like India.

As per a tweet from tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, Xiaomi will launch two models of the Redmi flagship in China. The tweet adds that both the Redmi flagships will arrive in a trio of colours – Red, Blue, and Carbon Fibre. Moreover, each phone will be available in a total of four variants, which include 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The tipster added that the aforesaid storage and colour options details are only for the variants launched in China, and not India. However, there is no word whether the internal storage on the Redmi flagships will be expandable or not. There is also no word when the two phones will be launched in China, but as per a report from MySmartPrice, it might happen later this month.

In a separate tweet, Agarwal added that M1903F10 and M1903F11 are the model numbers of the two upcoming phones. One of them, carrying the model number M1903F10G, has already been spotted on the IMDA database in Singapore, indicating that a launch is imminent. And since the model number of the Poco F1 was similar with 'E10' at the end, the tipster suggests that one of the upcoming Redmi flagships might be launched as the Poco F2. The alleged Redmi flagship's listing on the IMDA database was spotted by NashvilleChatter.

As for the rest of the features, the Redmi brand's general manager Lu Weibing recently teased that the upcoming Redmi flagship might sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and a battery large enough to last two days. As per a recent leak, the Redmi flagship will pack a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and will run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Snapdragon-855 Redmi phone is tipped to pack triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors, while selfies will be taken care of by a 32-megapixel snapper.

Google Photos’ Colorize Feature to Roll Out for Beta Testing Soon, Exec Confirms
