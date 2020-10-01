Redmi 9i will go on sale today at 12pm (noon), and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The smartphone was launched earlier this month in two variants. Both the variants will be available for purchase online as well as offline platforms. The smartphone is a part of Xiaomi's Redmi 9 series that also includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9 Prime smartphones. The Redmi 9i is an entry level handset, and comes in three colour options.

Redmi 9i price in India, availability

The Redmi 9i will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The smartphone was launched earlier this month and its base variant (4GB + 64GB storage) is priced at Rs. 8,299. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,299. It comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colours.

Redmi 9i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 1,500:1 contrast ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9i comes with a single 13-megapixel rear sensor coupled with f/2.2 aperture lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

