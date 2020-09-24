Redmi 9i will go on sale today at 12pm (noon), and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi 9i was launched earlier this month, and comes in two variants. Both the variants will be up for grabs on these online platforms. The smartphone is a part of Xiaomi's Redmi 9 series that also includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9 Prime smartphones. The Redmi 9i is an entry level handset, and comes in three colour options.

Redmi 9i price in India, availability

The Redmi 9i will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Launched earlier this month, the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 8,299 for 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

Redmi 9i specifications

The Redmi 9i features a 6.53-inch HD+ display that comes with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 270 nits peak brightness. The dual-SIM (Nano) handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10.

For photography, the Redmi 9i features a single 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture lens on the back. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter that is housed in a notch. Connectivity options include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm and weighs 194 grams.

