Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9i will go on sale in India starting September 18 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 September 2020 12:39 IST
Redmi 9i has a single rear camera and a notched selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 9i launched in India starting at Rs. 8,299
  • Redmi 9i comes in three colour options
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 9i has been launched in India as a new entry into Xiaomi's Redmi 9 series. The phone joins the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9 Prime that were released in the country between August 4 and September 2. The Redmi 9i is an entry level smartphone and features a notched display, big battery, single rear camera, and octa-core MediaTek processor. The Redmi 9i comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and three distinct colour options.

Redmi 9i price in India, sale date

The Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,299. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. The Redmi 9i will go on sale starting September 18 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone will also be offered by Xiaomi partner offline retailers.

Redmi 9i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 1,500:1 contrast ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 270 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9i features a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, housed in the notch. The phone comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi 9i include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include gyro sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and e-compass.

The Redmi 9i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and the compatible charger is included in the box. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
