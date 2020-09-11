Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch

Redmi 9i price has leaked online ahead of the phone's launch date in India on September 15. The phone is teased to sport a waterdrop-style notch and a 3.5mm audio jack support. It looks to sit alongside the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime phones that have already launched in the country. The Redmi 9i availability has been confirmed on Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi 9i is also teased to sport a big display and come with a large battery.

91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal leaked that the Redmi 9i will be priced starting from Rs. 7,999. If true, it will be slightly more expensive than the Redmi 9A, but cheaper than the base Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime models. The Redmi 9i is also tipped to come in two RAM + storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 646GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration has not been leaked. The phone is expected to come in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options. These are the same as the options in which the Redmi 9A is offered in India.

The Redmi 9i is teased to have a waterdrop-style notch just like all the other phones in the Redmi 9 series. It is seen to offer a 3.5mm audio jack support and have all the physical buttons on the right edge of the screen. Furthermore, a dedicated page on Mi.com teases that the Redmi 9i will offer microSD card support for storage expansion, come with gaming-centric features, bring optimisations in camera, and pack a large battery. The phone is teased to run on the latest MIUI 12.

Other details of the Redmi 9i are not known at the moment. The launch event is set for September 15 at 12pm (noon) where all details will be made official.

