Redmi 9i Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi 9i is tipped to be priced starting at Rs. 7,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 September 2020 07:31 IST
Redmi 9i Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi 9i is confirmed to be available via Flipkart, Mi.com

Highlights
  • Redmi 9i is teased to sport a waterdrop-style notch
  • The phone is teased to come with a 3.5mm audio jack
  • Redmi 9i is expected to offer 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Redmi 9i is all set to launch in India today. The phone is a part of the Redmi 9 series that made its debut in India last month. This series includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime models, and now the Redmi 9i is looking to get added to the mix. The Redmi 9i availability has been confirmed on Flipkart and Mi.com. It is teased to come with a waterdrop-style notch and offer a 3.5mm audio jack support. The phone is said to be ‘big on entertainment' hinting at big battery life and good display specifications.

Xiaomi will be launching the new Redmi 9i at 12pm (noon) today. A dedicated page on Mi.com is taking registrations of notifications for all those interested in the new phone. New teasers suggest that the Redmi 9i will be powered by a MediaTek Helio processor and pack 4GB of RAM. The dedicated page also teases that the phone will support 3.5mm audio jack support and have all the physical buttons on the right edge of the screen.

Furthermore, the Redmi 9i is also teased to offer microSD card support for storage expansion and sport a big display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone may pack a large battery, offer gaming-centric features, and optimisations in camera. Additionally, the phone is also confirmed to run on MIUI 12.

Previous leaks suggest that the Redmi 9i may be priced starting at Rs. 7,999 in India. This hints that the handset may be slightly more expensive than the Redmi 9A, but cheaper than the base Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime models. It is tipped to come in 4GB + 646GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is expected to be offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green colour options.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
