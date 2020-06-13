Technology News
Redmi 9A Specifications Tipped By Purported US FCC Listing

The reported US FCC listing shows that the new Redmi phone with the model number M2006C3LG runs MIUI 12.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 June 2020 14:34 IST
Redmi 8A may soon get its successor in the form of Redmi 9A

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A is likely to be a watered-down variant of Redmi 9
  • The new phone appears to have a 4,900mAh battery
  • Redmi 9A seems to come with an over 6.5-inch display

Redmi 9A has supposedly reached the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with a model number M2006C3LG. The new Redmi phone is likely to be a watered-down option of the Redmi 9 that was launched earlier this week. The purported details of the Redmi 9A that are said to have appeared on an FCC listing suggests that the Redmi 9A would include a 4,900mAh battery and have 4G support. The Redmi 9A would debut as an upgrade of the Redmi 8A Dual that Xiaomi launched in India earlier this year.

The FCC listing shows that the new Redmi phone with the model number M2006C3LG runs MIUI 12 and has dual-SIM support, reports technology blog MySmartPrice. The phone is believed to be the Redmi 9A. However, Xiaomi hasn't revealed any of its plans to bring the said Redmi model.

As per the documents posted on the blog, the new Redmi phone would include a single-band, 2.4G Wi-Fi connectivity. There are also references to suggest 4G LTE. In terms of dimensions, one of the images shared online shows that the phone would come with a height of 164.85mm and a width of 77.07mm. Further, it is 175mm diagonally, which suggests an over 6.5-inch display. Another image posted by the blog shows a multi-rear camera setup at the back of the device.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the details provided by MySmartPrice. It is, therefore, safe to consider the report with a pinch of salt.

If we go by Xiaomi's historical records, the Redmi 9A would come as the successor to the Redmi 8A and the upgrade to the Redmi 8A Dual. The latter was launched in February with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style display notch. It originally debuted in two variants — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. However, just earlier this week, Xiaomi launched another variant of the Redmi 8A Dual that has 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Further reading: Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi 9A, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
