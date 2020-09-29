Redmi 9A will be going on sale in India today starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The smartphone, launched earlier this month, is part of the Redmi 9 series that includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9A comes in two RAM + storage configurations and three colour options. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone's back panel has a P2i coating that allows it to withstand splashes.

Redmi 9A price in India

Launched in India earlier this month, the Redmi 9A is offered in two storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 6,799, and the 3GB + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options when it goes on sale via Amazon.in and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon) today.

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM. It runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The smartphone features a 3.5mm audio jack, a Micro-USB port, and comes with P2i coating that makes the phone splash resistant.

For photography, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture at the front. The phone also supports AI face unlock. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

