Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9A is offered in three colour options - Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 September 2020 07:32 IST
Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9A price in India starts at Rs.6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A price in India starts at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant
  • The phone is offered in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour
  • Redmi 9A is splash resistant, thanks to the P2i coating

Redmi 9A is set to go on sale today, September 9, starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone that was launched in India last week comes at an entry-level price point and is available in three colour options. Key features of the Redmi 9A include a large 5,000mAh battery and octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Redmi 9A is also splash resistant owing to the P2i coating it comes with.

Redmi 9A price in India, availability

The Redmi 9A will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) today, via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone comes in two RAM + storage variants. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant, and at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model.

Redmi 9A comes in three colour options – Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue. It will soon be available for sale via offline retail partners as well. Sale offers on Amazon include no-cost EMI on select cards, five percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and flat five percent off on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members (three percent off for non-Prime members).

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi 9A has a single 12-megapixel rear shooter with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel shooter at the front with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi 9A has relatively thick bezels all around.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It has 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone also supports AI face lock and comes with a P2i coating that makes it splash resistant. The Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 9A, Xiaomi, Redmi 9A price in India, Redmi 9A specifications
