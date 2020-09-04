Technology News
Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9A price in India starts at Rs. 6,799 for the base 2GB + 32GB storage model.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 4 September 2020 10:11 IST
Redmi 9A comes in three colour options - Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A will be up for sale in India for the first time today
  • It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
  • Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel rear camera

Redmi 9A, the latest phone in the Xiaomi sub-brand's budget-friendly smartphone lineup, is set to go on sale for the first time today, September 4, starting 12pm (noon). Launched earlier this week, the Redmi 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. It features a single rear camera and a waterdrop-style notch at the front. Available in three colour options, Redmi 9A will be up for sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home.

Redmi 9A price in India, sale offers

Redmi 9A comes in two storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB model is priced in India at Rs. 6,799, while the 3GB + 32GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 7,499. The smartphone comes in three colour options - Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.

The Redmi 9A will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. It is expected to be reach offline retail partners soon. Amazon offers several discounts to choose from, including a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Cards and a flat five percent off Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members (three percent off for non-Prime members). The e-commerce platform also offers no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 on top. The phone features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has relatively thick bezels all around. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi 9A features a single 12-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video-calling, a 5-megapixel sensor is placed inside the waterdrop-style notch at the front.

The smartphone's inbuilt storage of 32GB can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The Redmi 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9A include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone supports AI face unlock as well. It also comes with a P2i coating, making the Redmi 9A splash resistant. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Price in India, Redmi 9A Specifications, Redmi 9A Sale, Redmi 9A Availability, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
