Redmi 9A will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone, which was launched earlier this month, is available in three colour options and two configurations. Key features of the Redmi 9A include a large 5,000mAh battery and octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Redmi 9A is also splash resistant, owing to the P2i coating it comes with.

Redmi 9A price in India, availability

Redmi 9A will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) today, via Amazon and Mi.com. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, and at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model. Redmi 9A comes in three colour options – Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.

Sale offers on Amazon for the phone include no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 320 on select cards, five percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda Credit EMI transactions, and 10 percent cashback with Amazon Pay UPI.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9A has a single 12-megapixel rear shooter with f/2.2 aperture. It has a 5-megapixel shooter at the front with f/2.2 aperture, which is housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around.

The Redmi 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone also supports AI face lock and comes with a P2i coating that makes it splash resistant. Connectivity options for Redmi 9A include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. Lastly, the phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

