Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499: Live Updates

Redmi 8A Dual packs a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch.

By | Updated: 11 February 2020 12:22 IST
Redmi launch event starts at 12pm noon today.

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A is tipped to pack dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery
  • The entry-level Redmi phone will take on new Realme C3
  • RedmiBook 13 laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel processors

Redmi India launch event started with Xiaomi India's Anuj Sharma joining the webcast. Sharma first talked about Xiaomi sales during the Diwali shopping period. He said Redmi A-series continue to sell well for the company. Today, the company is introducing Redmi 8A Dual, not the rumoured Redmi 9A phone. 

Sharma then invited Xiaomi's Kabir Dhamne to the presentation to reveal the Redmi 8A Dual phone. The phone comes with USB Type-C port that supports 18W fast charging. Redmi 8A Dual comes with the company's new Aura XGrip design. The phone features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch.

The Redmi 8A Dual will be offered Sea Blue,  Sky White, and Midnight Gray colours. Dhamne then made way for the company's Ankit to detail Redmi 8A Dual's cameras. The new smartphone comes with dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi has also added AI Scene Detection and AI Portrait Mode features to the phone. 

Sharma then returned to the launch presentation to further talk about the Redmi 8A Dual phone. According to Sharma, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC that is clocked up to 2GHz and a dedicated microSD card slot. As you can expect, the Redmi 8A Dual is a dual-SIM smartphone that support VoLTE on both SIM cards as well as VoWi-Fi. 

Among other specifications, Xiaomi has included a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front,  and is splash-resistant. 

Redmi 8A Dual price in India starts at Rs. 6,499 for bas 2GB + 32GB variant. The phone's 3GB + 32GB model of the phone will be Rs. 6,999. The first sale of the phone is scheduled for February 18 at 12pm (noon) and it will be offered via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. 

Redmi's online-only launch event started at 12pm (noon) IST. As always, we will bring you all the updates from the launch presentation as they are revealed. In case you want to follow the presentation in realtime, you can check out the livestream below.

Redmi Power Bank

Redmi launched two power banks with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity in China last year. We expect that the company will bring at least one, if not both, of those power banks to the Indian market. However, the company is mum on the pricing of its upcoming Redmi-branded power banks.

