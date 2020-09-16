Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 9A Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9A Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 September 2020 07:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9A Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9A has a single rear camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A will once again go on sale in the country
  • The phone starts at Rs. 6,799
  • Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 9A will be going on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone was launched at the beginning of this month as part of the Remi 9 series that includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and the latest addition, Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9A comes in two configurations and three colour options. You get a single rear camera and a single selfie shooter with this phone. The Redmi 9A was first launched in Malaysia back in June.

Redmi 9A price in India

The Redmi 9A comes in two variants, the 2GB + 32GB option is priced at Rs. 6,799 and the 3GB + 32GB option is priced at Rs. 7,499. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options when it goes on sale via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon).

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and can be equipped with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

The Redmi 9A has 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

It uses Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology to increase longevity and Xiaomi says the Redmi 9A's battery can last three years without losing capacity. The phone also supports AI face unlock and comes with P2i coating that makes the phone splash resistant. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A price in India, Redmi 9A specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21, 65W Fast Charging Support Teased

Related Stories

Redmi 9A Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  4. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  5. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  6. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
  7. The Social Dilemma Succeeds in Making You Rethink Social Media
  8. Redmi 9i With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
  10. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 9A Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Realme C11 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  3. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced, iPad (8th Gen) Updated
  4. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  5. Apple One Announced, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, More Bundled
  6. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  7. The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Finds the Mando Looking for the Jedi
  8. HP Omen Frequency Wireless Headset With 7.1 Surround Sound, Up to 30-Hour Battery Announced
  9. Fitbit Sense’s ECG App Gets Regulatory Approval, Will Be Available From October
  10. Dish TV Starts Shifting Set-Top Box Production to India, First ‘Made in India’ STBs Heading to Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com