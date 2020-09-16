Redmi 9A will be going on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone was launched at the beginning of this month as part of the Remi 9 series that includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, and the latest addition, Redmi 9i. The Redmi 9A comes in two configurations and three colour options. You get a single rear camera and a single selfie shooter with this phone. The Redmi 9A was first launched in Malaysia back in June.

Redmi 9A price in India

The Redmi 9A comes in two variants, the 2GB + 32GB option is priced at Rs. 6,799 and the 3GB + 32GB option is priced at Rs. 7,499. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options when it goes on sale via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon).

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and can be equipped with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

The Redmi 9A has 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

It uses Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology to increase longevity and Xiaomi says the Redmi 9A's battery can last three years without losing capacity. The phone also supports AI face unlock and comes with P2i coating that makes the phone splash resistant. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

