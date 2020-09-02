Technology News
Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9A first sale will take place on September 4 via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2020 12:42 IST
Redmi 9A packs a single camera on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi 9A storage can be expanded via microSD card

Redmi 9A has been launched in India after the Xiaomi phone made its global debut back in June. It is another addition to the Redmi 9 series that includes the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9 Prime in the country. The Redmi 9A comes at an entry level price point and offers features like an octa-core processor, a large battery, and expandable storage. The Redmi 9A has a single rear camera and a single front-facing selfie shooter. The phone will be offered in three colour options.

Redmi 9A price in India

The Redmi 9A price in India is set at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The phone will be offered in three colour options namely, Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on September 4 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home. It will soon reach the offline retail partners as well.

The Redmi 9A was originally launched in Malaysia at MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,300) for the single, 2GB + 32GB storage variant.

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around.

For storage, you get 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Xiaomi says it uses Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology. Thanks to this technology, the Redmi 9A battery is said to last three years without losing capacity. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone also supports AI face unlock and comes with P2i coating that makes the phone splash resistant. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi 9A price in India, Redmi, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
