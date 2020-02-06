Technology News
Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Set to Be Launched on February 11: All You Need to Know

Redmi-branded power bank also expected to be launched next week.

Updated: 6 February 2020 15:56 IST
The upcoming Redmi phone will feature a new design for better grip

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is also teasing the entry of Redmi brand in a new category
  • Redmi will have two surprises in stores for its fans next week
  • Redmi 9A will compete with Realme C3 in the country

Redmi is ready to unveil its first smartphone of the year next week in the country. Hot on the heels of the Realme C3 debut, Redmi has decided to tease the release of its own competitor to the new Realme phone. While Redmi doesn't explicitly state which smartphone, its tag line for the teaser indicates that we are going to get a successor to Redmi 8A, most likely in the form of Redmi 9A. Additionally, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain is saying that Xiaomi fans can expect two surprises as well.

As per the teaser tweet published by Redmi India and the official micro-site present on Xiaomi's India website, the company is teasing the new smartphone with the tag line – 'desh ka dumdaar smartphone'. Xiaomi has in the past used taglines such as 'desh ka smartphone', 'smart desh ka phone', and 'smart desh ka dumdaar smartphone' to hype Redmi 6A, Redmi 7A, and Redmi 8A, respectively. So, the new tagline - desh ka dumdaar smartphone – kind of screams the launch of Redmi 9A. We will, however, still suggest waiting for the official announcement for the final confirmation.

The new Redmi smartphone will be unveiled on February 11 at 12pm (noon). There is no information about whether Xiaomi has planned an event to announce the new phone.

The teaser micro-site indicates the Redmi phone will feature dual rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it hints at a new design for better grip. No other details are available at this point.

If Xiaomi really wants to position the upcoming Redmi 9A as a competitor to the just-announced Realme C3, the phone is likely to feature a processor in line with MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Additionally, as mentioned, Manu Kumar Jain is saying that Xiaomi fans can expect to see two surprises on February 11. One of these surprises is teased to be Redmi's entry in a new product category. The product category is rumoured to be power banks. Right now, Xiaomi only sells Mi-branded power banks in the country.

Further reading: Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
