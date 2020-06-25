Technology News
Redmi 9A May Just Have Received 3C Certification With 10W Charging

Redmi 9A is likely to be Xiaomi’s new entry-level offering.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 June 2020 14:34 IST
Redmi 8A may get its successor soon

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A appears to have surfaced on 3C site with model number M2006C3LC
  • The new Redmi phone has 10W charging support
  • Redmi 9A was purportedly spotted on the US FCC site in the recent past

Redmi 9A, a watered-down version of the Redmi 9 and the successor to the Redmi 8A, may debut in the coming days. While Xiaomi is yet to provide an official confirmation, a listing on the database of the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) has surfaced online that suggests the development of the new Redmi phone. The handset appears with a model number M2006C3LC, which is believed to be associated with one of the Redmi 9A variants. The new development comes just days after another Redmi 9A variant was purportedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site.

As per the listing available on the 3C website, the Redmi phone carrying the model number M2006C3LC has 10W charging support. This indicates that the new model would be an entry-level offering. Also, the listing has June 23 as the certification issue date, suggesting the phone as a new model.

There aren't any clear references of the Redmi 9A, though the given model number seems to have a relation with the Redmi phone that surfaced on the FCC site with a model number M2006C3LG. That phone was said to be the Redmi 9A. Thus, it is likely that the new model could just be a variant of the upcoming Redmi phone.

The listing of the Redmi 9A on the 3C site was initially reported by GizmoChina, and it was seen by Gadgets 360 as well. However, Gadgets 360 isn't able to independently verify whether the model surfaced on the 3C site is the Redmi 9A or a new Redmi phone. It is, therefore, recommended to consider the development with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 9A specifications (rumoured)

As per the details leaked on the Web, the Redmi 9A would feature an over 6.5-inch display and come with a multi-rear camera setup. The phone also speculated to have a single-band, 2.4G Wi-Fi connectivity and 4G support. Further, some reports claimed that it would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. The Redmi model is also said to have a 5,000mAh battery and include a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi 9A, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
