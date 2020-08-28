Redmi 9A is set to launch in India on September 2, Xiaomi announced through its social media channels on Friday. The new smartphone will be the third model in the Redmi 9 series in the country — after the newly launched Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. Although India-specific details of the Redmi 9A are yet to be revealed, the phone debuted in Malaysia in late June, alongside the Redmi 9C. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has a single rear camera. The Redmi 9A will be the successor to the Redmi 8A that was launched in the Indian market in September last year.

Xiaomi will host the Redmi 9A launch through a virtual event that will begin at 12pm (noon) on September 2, as per the details shared by the Redmi India Twitter account. A dedicated microsite has been created on the company's Mi.com site that shows September 4 as the first sale date of the Redmi 9A. The microsite also shows some of the key highlights of the Redmi 9A.

A report earlier on Thursday suggested that the Redmi 9A could be rebranded in India as the Redmi 9i. However, Xiaomi seems to have chosen the other way around and ultimately dedicated to bring the Redmi 9A with its existing branding.

Redmi 9A price in India (expected)

Redmi 9A price in India is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, it could be in line with its pricing announced in Malaysia. The phone carried a price tag of MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,400) for the sole, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. However, the report stating the rebranding of the Redmi 9A said that the phone could launch in the Indian market in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB options. That report also mentioned that the phone would come in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11 and has a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x,1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. However, its India variant could have 4GB RAM as the standard.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9A flaunts a single, 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support and comes with a Micro-USB port. Besides, it's 32GB of internal storage, though its Indian variant could come with up to 128GB of built-in storage.

