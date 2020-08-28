Technology News
loading

Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well

Redmi 9A will go on sale in India as early as September 4.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 August 2020 13:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well

Redmi 9A India launch event will take place at 12pm on September 2

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia in late June
  • The new Redmi phone could come with 4GB RAM as standard
  • Redmi 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Redmi 9A is set to launch in India on September 2, Xiaomi announced through its social media channels on Friday. The new smartphone will be the third model in the Redmi 9 series in the country — after the newly launched Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. Although India-specific details of the Redmi 9A are yet to be revealed, the phone debuted in Malaysia in late June, alongside the Redmi 9C. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has a single rear camera. The Redmi 9A will be the successor to the Redmi 8A that was launched in the Indian market in September last year.

Xiaomi will host the Redmi 9A launch through a virtual event that will begin at 12pm (noon) on September 2, as per the details shared by the Redmi India Twitter account. A dedicated microsite has been created on the company's Mi.com site that shows September 4 as the first sale date of the Redmi 9A. The microsite also shows some of the key highlights of the Redmi 9A.

A report earlier on Thursday suggested that the Redmi 9A could be rebranded in India as the Redmi 9i. However, Xiaomi seems to have chosen the other way around and ultimately dedicated to bring the Redmi 9A with its existing branding.

Redmi 9A price in India (expected)

Redmi 9A price in India is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, it could be in line with its pricing announced in Malaysia. The phone carried a price tag of MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,400) for the sole, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. However, the report stating the rebranding of the Redmi 9A said that the phone could launch in the Indian market in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB options. That report also mentioned that the phone would come in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11 and has a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x,1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. However, its India variant could have 4GB RAM as the standard.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 9A flaunts a single, 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support and comes with a Micro-USB port. Besides, it's 32GB of internal storage, though its Indian variant could come with up to 128GB of built-in storage.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G25
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9A price in India, Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi 9A, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max

Related Stories

Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  5. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  7. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
  9. Realme X7 Alleged Benchmark Score Leak Shows Off Performance
  10. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  2. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
  3. Jakob van Zyl, Key NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Engineer, Dies at 63
  4. Poco X3 Quad Rear Camera Setup Teased in Four Options, Guess Which Is Real?
  5. Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2, First Sale Date Revealed as Well
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Surface in Detail, Price Could Be Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max
  7. YouTube Starts Testing Native Picture-in-Picture for iOS App Users: Report
  8. Blue Planet: French Study Proposes New Origin Theory for Earth's Water
  9. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Helio G95 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Google Duo Video Calls to Be Available on Android TV Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com