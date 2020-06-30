Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C smartphones have made their debut in Malaysia. The newly launched Redmi phones are toned-down models of the Redmi 9 that was launched earlier this month. Both the smartphones sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display. They have 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 9A is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, while the Redmi 9C packs MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the global availability of the newly launched smartphones.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C price, availability

The Redmi 9A price has been set at RM 359 (roughly Rs. 6,300) for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be available to purchase via e-retailer, Lazada starting July 7 for an introductory price of RM 319 (roughly Rs. 5,600). It comes in Midnight Grey, Peacock Green, and Twilight Blue colour options.

The Redmi 9C, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of RM 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage model. It'll be up for sale towards the end of July, Xiaomi revealed. The phone comes in Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Blue colour options.

According to a Xiaomi poster published on Malaysian news portal, SoyaCincau, the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, both have an additional 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage variant respectively for the Indonesian market, but their pricing and availability details remain unclear.

Redmi 9A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the new octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

It packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside the waterdrop-notch. The Redmi 9A is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro USB port for charging. The phone also supports AI face unlock. Lastly, the Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Redmi 9C specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 9C runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Similar to the Redmi 9A, the newly launched Redmi phone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. There's a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Redmi 9C also includes a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro USB port for charging. For security, the Redmi 9C has a rear fingerprint sensor and support AI face unlock. It measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 196 grams.

