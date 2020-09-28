Technology News
Redmi 9A 6GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

The new Redmi 9A 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,900) in China.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 September 2020 11:31 IST
Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A will be available in a new variant
  • Redmi 9A 6GB + 128GB model will be available for around Rs. 10,900
  • It is initially being introduced in China

Redmi 9A is getting a new 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi announced that it would be introducing a new, larger variant for the Redmi 9A that will be priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,900). This new model will be released in the Chinese market and there is no clarity on whether it will arrive in India, and when. Redmi 9A is already available in three storage variants – 4GB + 64GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 128GB.

Redmi 9A 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant price, availability

Xiaomi took to Redmi's Weibo account to announce the new Redmi 9A configuration. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,900) and will be available for sale in China from 10am tomorrow, September 29, via Mi.com. It is offered in Clear Sky Blue, Lake Green, and Sand Black colour options. In India, Redmi 9A is available in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9A runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. Redmi 9A is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

Coming to photos and videos, the Redmi 9A has a single 12-megapixel rear shooter with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture, which is housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around.

Redmi 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone also supports AI face lock and comes with a P2i coating that makes it splash resistant. Lastly, it measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

Further reading: Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A 6GB, Redmi 9A price, Redmi 9A specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
