Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched: Price, Sale

The new Redmi 9A 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 799.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2020 16:20 IST
Redmi 9A is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi 9A was launched in India earlier this month
  • The phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop-notch display
  • Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi 9A has was launched in China in July in two RAM plus storage configurations – 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has added a new configuration to the mix that offers 128GB storage and 4GB RAM. This new model has been added in the Chinese market and there is no clarity on whether it will arrive for the Indian market or not. The phone was launched in India earlier this month in a 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model.

Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB storage model price, availability

Xiaomi took to Redmi's Weibo account to confirm the arrival of this new Redmi 9A configuration. The new 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,600) and will go on sale in China from tomorrow via Mi.com. It comes in the same Clear Sky Blue, Sand Black, and Lake Green colour options. The other two models in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,400), respectively.

In India, the Redmi 9A is offered in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage models, and is priced at Rs. 6,799 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India tomorrow. There is no word on whether this new Redmi 9A RAM + storage option will be launched in the Indian market or not.

Redmi 9A specifications

Redmi 9A specifications include Android 10-based MIUI 12 software, 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB port. The phone also supports AI face unlock and comes with P2i coating that makes the phone splash resistant.

Further reading: Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi 9A price, Redmi, Xiaomi
