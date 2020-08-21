Technology News
Redmi 9 to Be Sold via Amazon in India; Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

Redmi 9 in India could basically be the Redmi 9C, with a slightly tweaked rear camera setup.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 August 2020 11:20 IST
Redmi 9 to Be Sold via Amazon in India; Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu

Redmi 9 is rumoured to arrive in India in three distinct colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 will go on sale via Amazon shortly after its launch
  • The new Redmi phone is said to have a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • Redmi 9 in India could debut in two distinct storage options

Redmi 9 will be available for purchase in India through Amazon, a dedicated microsite on the online marketplace revealed. The microsite also shows off some of the key features of the new Redmi phone. Separately, Redmi 9 specifications and renders have emerged on Twitter to suggest that Xiaomi is launching the phone here on August 27. The Redmi 9 seems to be a tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia in late June alongside the Redmi 9A.

As per the microsite created by Amazon India, the Redmi 9 will come with a HyperEngine Game Technology and feature an artificial intelligence (AI) backed dual rear camera setup. The smartphone is also touted to have an enhanced lifespan battery.

The appearance on Amazon highlights that the Redmi 9 will be available through the online marketplace shortly after its launch on August 27. However, the phone is also likely to go on sale simultaneously through Xiaomi's Mi.com portal as well as Mi Home stores and Mi Studios.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India that is also available through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studios.

Alongside the details appeared on Amazon, some of the key specifications and renders of the Redmi 9 surfaced online. A tipster named Sudhanshu has leaked the details of the upcoming Redmi smartphone through his Twitter account.

The leaked renders of the Redmi 9 shows three distinct colour options and a design language that looks quite similar to that of the Redmi 9C. The phone also appears to have a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi 9 specifications (rumoured)

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM Redmi 9 will reportedly come with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and include an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone is said to run Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Further, the dual rear camera setup of the Redmi 9 would include a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Redmi 9 will come with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor and an f/2.2 lens at the front, according to the tipster. The phone would also offer 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options — both supporting a microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Xiaomi is said to include a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi 9 along with 10W charging support as well as provide Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the Redmi 9 is said to measure 164.9x77.07x9mm and weigh 196 grams.

The rumoured specifications of the Redmi 9, including its dimensions and weight, are identical to those of the Redmi 9C launched in the Malaysian market. This means that the phone wouldn't be similar to the Redmi 9 global model that was launched in Spain in June. However, the dual rear camera setup seems to have some changes as the Redmi 9C debuted with a triple rear camera system.

Xiaomi has a record of launching rebranded and slightly tweaked versions of its Redmi phones in India. Its spin-off, Poco, also used that strategy in recent times and brought the Poco M2 Pro and Poco X2 as the rebranded models of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi K30, respectively — with few minimal changes. Thus, it is safe to expect a similar treatment with the Redmi 9.

The Redmi 9C was launched at MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,700) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 9 specifications, Redmi 9, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
