Redmi 9 will go on sale in India once again today. The phone will be up for grabs via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery inside. The phone is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Redmi 9 houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch display. It sits alongside the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9i phones in Xiaomi's Redmi 9 range in the country.

Redmi 9 price in India, sale

The Redmi 9 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model in India. The phone will be offered in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 9 supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on MIUI 12 software. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 9 phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone has usual connectivity options that include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Further, the Redmi 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You'll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

