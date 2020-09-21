Technology News
loading

Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and there is a 5,000mAh battery inside.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 September 2020 07:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 is made available in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 has a dual camera setup at the back
  • The phone is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options
  • Redmi 9 runs on the latest MIUI 12 software

Redmi 9 will go on sale in India once again today. The phone will be up for grabs via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery inside. The phone is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Redmi 9 houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch display. It sits alongside the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9i phones in Xiaomi's Redmi 9 range in the country.

Redmi 9 price in India, sale

The Redmi 9 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage model in India. The phone will be offered in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Redmi 9 supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs on MIUI 12 software. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 9 phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone has usual connectivity options that include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Further, the Redmi 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You'll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Price in India, Redmi 9 Specifications, Redmi 9 Features, Redmi 9 Sale, Redmi, Amazon India
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
DRDO Sets Up Tech Centres to Research Futuristic Military Applications
TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets Trump Nod to Avoid Shutdown in the US

Related Stories

Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series India Launch: Here’s What We Know So Far
  2. OnePlus 8T Tipped to Launch on October 14
  3. Realme UI 2.0 to Be Launched on September 21 Alongside Narzo 20 Series
  4. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  6. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy F Series India Launch Teased
  8. Samsung Revises Prices of Multiple Galaxy A Series, M Series Phones in India
  9. DRDO Sets Up Tech Centres to Research Futuristic Military Applications
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Offering Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. TikTok Ban: ByteDance Gets Trump Nod to Avoid Shutdown in the US
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Launching on September 21: What Do We Know So Far
  5. DRDO Sets Up Tech Centres to Research Futuristic Military Applications
  6. Samsung Galaxy F Series is Official: Confirmed to Launch in India
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Offers Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription During IPL 2020 Opening Weekend
  8. TikTok Users Play It Cool Over Latest US Ban Threat
  9. TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration to Block US Ban: Report
  10. Chromecast with Google TV Price, Renders, Features Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com