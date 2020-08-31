Technology News
Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 will be available for purchase in both 64GB and 128GB storage options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 August 2020 07:45 IST
Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999
  • The Redmi phone comes in three distinct colour options
  • Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging

Redmi 9 is set to go on sale in India today. The latest Redmi phone will be available for purchase for the first time since its launch in the country last week, via Amazon and Mi.com. Key highlights of the Redmi 9 include a waterdrop-style display notch as well as dual rear cameras. The smartphone also comes in three distinct colour options and is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life. Moreover, the Redmi 9 competes against the likes of the Realme C12 and Samsung Galaxy M01s.

Redmi 9 price in India, sale details

Redmi 9 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 64GB storage option. There is also a 128GB storage variant that carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 9 will be available for purchase in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options at 12pm (noon) today through Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 comes preloaded with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Redmi 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The smartphone has usual connectivity options that include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. You'll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the Redmi 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Besides, the phone comes with 9mm of thickness.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi 9 price in India, Redmi 9 specifications, Redmi 9, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 9 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
