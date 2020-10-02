Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today, October 2, via Amazon India and Mi.com. The phone was launched earlier this year. It features a quad rear camera setup, an octa-core processor, and a 5,020mAh battery. It is offered in four colour options and two storage configurations. The Redmi 9 Prime smartphone is a part of Xiaomi's Redmi 9 series of smartphones that also includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9i.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

The Redmi 9 Prime base variant (4GB + 64GB storage) is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon) in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, which is paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM and up to 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, housed in the waterdrop notch.

Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is P2i splash-proof. The handset measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

