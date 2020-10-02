Technology News
Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 9,999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 October 2020 07:16 IST
Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5,020mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • The phone comes in four colour options
  • Redmi 9 Prime has four cameras on the back

Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today, October 2, via Amazon India and Mi.com. The phone was launched earlier this year. It features a quad rear camera setup, an octa-core processor, and a 5,020mAh battery. It is offered in four colour options and two storage configurations. The Redmi 9 Prime smartphone is a part of Xiaomi's Redmi 9 series of smartphones that also includes the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and the Redmi 9i.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

The Redmi 9 Prime base variant (4GB + 64GB storage) is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon) in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, which is paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM and up to 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, housed in the waterdrop notch.

Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and is P2i splash-proof. The handset measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime Price in India, Redmi 9 Prime Specifications
Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
