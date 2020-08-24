Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale for the second time via Amazon and Mi.com. The sale will start at 12pm (noon) today, August 24. The phone was launched earlier this month and carries the same set of specifications as Redmi 9 that was launched in Spain in June. The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, octa-core processor, and a massive battery. It is offered in four colour options as well as two RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The base variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the top-end 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 9 Prime comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is P2i splash-proof.

It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 9 Prime measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

