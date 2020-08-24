Technology News
Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 August 2020 06:43 IST
Redmi 9 Prime has four cameras on the back

  • Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5,020mAh battery
  • The phone comes in four colour options

Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale for the second time via Amazon and Mi.com. The sale will start at 12pm (noon) today, August 24. The phone was launched earlier this month and carries the same set of specifications as Redmi 9 that was launched in Spain in June. The Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup, octa-core processor, and a massive battery. It is offered in four colour options as well as two RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The base variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the top-end 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 9 Prime comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is P2i splash-proof.

It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 9 Prime measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
