Redmi 9 Prime is set go on sale for the first time in India today as a part of a special early access sale, August 6, at 10am via Amazon. The device was launched a few days ago and comes in four colour options. The Redmi 9 Prime includes a quad rear camera setup that has an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a waterdrop-style notch, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also offers two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB. The pocket-friendly smartphone comes with an 18W fast charging support and an infrared (IR) blaster.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

Redmi 9 Prime will be available for Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes in four colour options — Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare. As mentioned, the phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon at 10am. Following this, the phone will be put on flash sales beginning August 17 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable through a microSD card (up to 512GB). It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle-lens that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. However, the phone comes with a 10W charger. The smartphone measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.