Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Its First Sale Today at 10am via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Its First Sale Today at 10am via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for 64GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 August 2020 06:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Its First Sale Today at 10am via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime, on sale from 10am today on Amazon, has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime sale starts at 10am today
  • It will be available in four colour options
  • Redmi 9 Prime is offered in two storage variants

Redmi 9 Prime is set go on sale for the first time in India today as a part of a special early access sale, August 6, at 10am via Amazon. The device was launched a few days ago and comes in four colour options. The Redmi 9 Prime includes a quad rear camera setup that has an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a waterdrop-style notch, and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also offers two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB. The pocket-friendly smartphone comes with an 18W fast charging support and an infrared (IR) blaster.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

Redmi 9 Prime will be available for Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes in four colour options — Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare. As mentioned, the phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon at 10am. Following this, the phone will be put on flash sales beginning August 17 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display. It has up to 128GB of onboard storage, expandable through a microSD card (up to 512GB). It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle-lens that has a 118-degree field of view (FoV), a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. However, the phone comes with a 10W charger. The smartphone measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime Specifications, Redmi 9 Prime Sale, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Begins August 6: Rs. 4,000 Price Cut on Redmi K20 Pro, More Deals

Related Stories

Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Its First Sale Today at 10am via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  3. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  5. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  6. How to Get Rid of Instagram Reels 
  7. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Redmi K20 Pro to See Rs. 4,000 Price Cut
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  9. Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India
  2. Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Its First Sale Today at 10am via Amazon: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 With Dual Rear Cameras, S Pen Support Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 With SpO2 Sensor, IP68 Water Resistance, GPS Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra With S Pen, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Watch, Realme Band Getting New Watchfaces via Software Update in India
  8. Kodak 7XPRO Series, 75-Inch 75CA9099 TVs With Google Assistant Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Begins August 6: Rs. 4,000 Price Cut on Redmi K20 Pro, More Deals
  10. LG Q92 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com