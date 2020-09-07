Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 phones are all set to go on sale in India today. The phones will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the Helio G80 SoC, whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Redmi 9 Prime packs a slightly larger 5,020mAh battery, while the Redmi 9 has a 5,000mAh battery inside. Similarly, the Redmi 9 Prime model has a quad camera setup at the back, and the Redmi 9 comes with a triple camera setup.

Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 price in India, sale details

The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. It will be offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options. As mentioned, the phone will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. In comparison, the Redmi 9 is priced starting at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option. This phone comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options. It will also go on sale at the same time via Amazon and Mi.com. Sale offers on both the phones include no-cost EMI options and bank cashbacks.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to optics, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Redmi 9 specifications

As for the Redmi 9, it comes preloaded with MIUI 12, based on Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 9 comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. You'll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the Redmi 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.