Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More

Redmi 9 Prime is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 August 2020 07:33 IST
Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime has a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charge
  • The phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back
  • Redmi 9 Prime 6.53-inch full-HD+ notch display

Redmi 9 Prime is set to go on sale in India today. The device was launched during the big Amazon Prime Day sale, but now it is available to buy from Mi.com and Amazon India both. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and will go on till the stocks last. Key features of the Redmi 9 Prime include a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and offers a quad-camera setup at the back.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India, sale offers

The sale of the Redmi 9 Prime, as mentioned, will begin at 12pm (noon) on Amazon.in and Mi.com both. The device will be available in four colour options – Matte Black, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Space Blue. The Redmi 9 Prime is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Sale offers for the Redmi 9 Prime from Amazon.in include no-cost EMI options and 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

The dual-SIM Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM. Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of onboard storage on the Redmi 9 Prime that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Redmi 9 Prime has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary image sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime Sale, Redmi 9 Prime Price in India, Redmi 9 Prime Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
