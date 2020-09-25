Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi Note 9 will go on sale today, September 25, starting 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Mi.com. Redmi 9 Prime was launched early last month, while Redmi Note 9 was launched in July. Both Xiaomi phones feature quad rear camera setups and impressive specifications. Redmi 9 Prime is available in two storage configurations, whereas the Redmi Note 9 comes in three storage variants. Both the phones pack a large 5,020mAh battery.

Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 price in India, availability

The Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) today, via Amazon and Mi.com. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 11,999. It is offered in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options.

The Redmi Note 9 pricing starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,499, while the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 9 is available in Aqua Green, Aqua White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red colour options. It will go on sale at the same time as Redmi 9 Prime through Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, Redmi 9 Prime has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. It offers up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 has a quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

The Redmi Note 9 also packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging along with 9W reverse charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

