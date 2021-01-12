Redmi 9 Prime Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms

Redmi 9 Prime smartphones in India have started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Xiaomi confirmed. Users have also taken to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the latest update. Screenshots suggest that the new update brings along improvements to Control Center, along with a fix for its landscape mode. The version number for the latest Redmi 9 Prime update is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM. The size of the update is listed to be at over 600MB. Redmi 9 Prime users are recommended to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and preferably when the phone is sufficiently charged.

Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Redmi 9 Prime users in India are now receiving the MIUI 12 update in a phased manner. Few users have also tweeted about the arrival of the new update. The latest MIUI 12 update is 608MB in size and comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM. Eligible users can check for the update in Settings if they haven't already received a notification.

Screenshots of the Redmi 9 Prime MIUI 12 update suggest that it brings along the December 2020 Android security patch. The new MIUI 12 update also brings a improvements to the Control Center that now closes if you tap on a black spot on the screen. Furthermore, Xiaomi has also optimised the Control Center layout in landscape mode and fixed an issue wherein the Control Center didn't get displayed correctly in landscape mode.

As Xiaomi says, Redmi 9 Prime units are receiving the update in phases and it is likely that you may not receive the update immediately. The company could be ensuring that the update does not have any bugs, and once that is ensured, a broader rollout should commence. The safest way to download the update is waiting for the OTA to arrive on your handset. It should be noted that it could take a couple of days before the update reaches you.

