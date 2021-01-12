Technology News
Redmi 9 Prime Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms

MIUI 12 changelog suggests that the latest Redmi 9 Prime update brings along the December 2020 Android security patch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 January 2021 17:22 IST
Redmi 9 Prime latest update comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime’s latest MIUI 12 update is 608MB in size
  • Changelog suggests Control Center improvements
  • The update may be rolling out in phases for Redmi 9 Prime users

Redmi 9 Prime smartphones in India have started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Xiaomi confirmed. Users have also taken to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the latest update. Screenshots suggest that the new update brings along improvements to Control Center, along with a fix for its landscape mode. The version number for the latest Redmi 9 Prime update is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM. The size of the update is listed to be at over 600MB. Redmi 9 Prime users are recommended to install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and preferably when the phone is sufficiently charged.

Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Redmi 9 Prime users in India are now receiving the MIUI 12 update in a phased manner. Few users have also tweeted about the arrival of the new update. The latest MIUI 12 update is 608MB in size and comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QJCINXM. Eligible users can check for the update in Settings if they haven't already received a notification.

Screenshots of the Redmi 9 Prime MIUI 12 update suggest that it brings along the December 2020 Android security patch. The new MIUI 12 update also brings a improvements to the Control Center that now closes if you tap on a black spot on the screen. Furthermore, Xiaomi has also optimised the Control Center layout in landscape mode and fixed an issue wherein the Control Center didn't get displayed correctly in landscape mode.

As Xiaomi says, Redmi 9 Prime units are receiving the update in phases and it is likely that you may not receive the update immediately. The company could be ensuring that the update does not have any bugs, and once that is ensured, a broader rollout should commence. The safest way to download the update is waiting for the OTA to arrive on your handset. It should be noted that it could take a couple of days before the update reaches you.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime Update, Xiaomi, MIUI 12
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India

