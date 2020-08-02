Redmi 9 Prime Launch on August 4: Here’s What We Expect

Redmi 9 Prime is coming, and the smartphone will be unveiled on August 4 as Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone. Given Amazon is touting its launch as one of the Prime Day launches, the phone is pretty much confirmed to go on sale during the Prime Day sale event on August 6-7. Although Xiaomi has begun teasing the phone, the company hasn't shared much information about the phone. So, here's what we have been able to piece together from various official teasers as well as the speculation around the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, as mentioned earlier, is going to launch in India on August 4. The launch event will kick off at 12pm (noon) and will likely be streamed on the company's all social media accounts, including YouTube, and its official website. The Redmi 9 Prime will be sold via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi partner retailers in the country. There is no word on the price right now.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications (expected)

So, we don't know all confirmed specifications of Redmi 9 Prime at this point. Rumours indicate that Redmi 9 Prime is just a rebranded version of Redmi 9 global variant that made its debut in June this year. Given Xiaomi's previous history rebranding stuff, Redmi 9 global variant being Redmi 9 Prime seems very plausible. Also, the one Redmi 9 Prime specification that Xiaomi has teased until now matches perfectly with Redmi 9 global variant. Xiaomi India boss Manu Kumar Jain on July 31 teased that Redmi 9 Prime will come with a full-HD+ display, something that is also present in Redmi 9 global variant specifications.

Super excited for the launch of #Redmi9Prime on 4th Aug @ 12 noon! ????#PrimetimeAllrounder features best-in-class features, one among them being a display, that no other phone offers in the price band.????#BackToPrime with #FHD+ display! ???? RT if you ♥️ this.#Xiaomi ❤️ #FullHD pic.twitter.com/X1v63NjJNc — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 31, 2020

If Redmi 9 Prime indeed turns out to be Redmi 9, here's what you can expect to see: MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Redmi 9 comes with 6.53-inch display, 5020mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM (Nano) support.

There is a quad camera setup on the back as well that houses a 13-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Other specifications of the Redmi 9 include a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and a large 0.7CC speaker box.

