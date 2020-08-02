Technology News
Redmi 9 Prime Launch on August 4: Here’s What We Expect

Redmi 9 Prime will be sold via Amazon India and mi.com in the country.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 2 August 2020 07:30 IST
Redmi 9 Prime Launch on August 4: Here's What We Expect

Redmi 9 Prime is teased to feature a full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 9 global variant
  • Redmi 9 global variant was unveiled in June this year
  • Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi 9 Prime launch event on August 4

Redmi 9 Prime is coming, and the smartphone will be unveiled on August 4 as Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone. Given Amazon is touting its launch as one of the Prime Day launches, the phone is pretty much confirmed to go on sale during the Prime Day sale event on August 6-7. Although Xiaomi has begun teasing the phone, the company hasn't shared much information about the phone. So, here's what we have been able to piece together from various official teasers as well as the speculation around the phone.

Redmi 9 Prime launch date, time, live stream, sale details

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, as mentioned earlier, is going to launch in India on August 4. The launch event will kick off at 12pm (noon) and will likely be streamed on the company's all social media accounts, including YouTube, and its official website. The Redmi 9 Prime will be sold via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi partner retailers in the country. There is no word on the price right now.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications (expected)

So, we don't know all confirmed specifications of Redmi 9 Prime at this point. Rumours indicate that Redmi 9 Prime is just a rebranded version of Redmi 9 global variant that made its debut in June this year. Given Xiaomi's previous history rebranding stuff, Redmi 9 global variant being Redmi 9 Prime seems very plausible. Also, the one Redmi 9 Prime specification that Xiaomi has teased until now matches perfectly with Redmi 9 global variant. Xiaomi India boss Manu Kumar Jain on July 31 teased that Redmi 9 Prime will come with a full-HD+ display, something that is also present in Redmi 9 global variant specifications.

If Redmi 9 Prime indeed turns out to be Redmi 9, here's what you can expect to see: MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Redmi 9 comes with 6.53-inch display, 5020mAh battery, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM (Nano) support.

There is a quad camera setup on the back as well that houses a 13-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Other specifications of the Redmi 9 include a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster, and a large 0.7CC speaker box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Gaurav Shukla is a part of the Gadgets 360 news team and based out of New Delhi.
BSNL Launches Rs. 147 Prepaid Recharge Plan, Extends Validity of Rs. 247, Rs. 1,999 Plans
WhatsApp to Get 138 New Emojis on Android, Spotted in Latest Beta

