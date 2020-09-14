Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 phones are going on sale in India once again. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 Prime has a larger battery at 5,020mAh battery while the Redmi 9 has a 5,000mAh battery. The former is powered by the Helio G80 SoC whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC. The Redmi 9 has a triple rear camera setup and the Redmi 9 Prim comes with quad cameras at the back.

Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 price in India, sale details

The Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Amazon and Mi.com. Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, whereas the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options.

Redmi 9 will also go on sale at the same time via Amazon and Mi.com. This phone comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options. It is priced starting at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Sale offers on both the phones include no-cost EMI options and bank cashbacks.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to optics, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Prime include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 comes preloaded with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 9 phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Besides, the phone comes with 9mm of thickness. The smartphone has usual connectivity options that include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Further, the Redmi 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a 3.5mm audio jack.

