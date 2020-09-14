Technology News
loading

Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the Helio G80 SoC whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 September 2020 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime has a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 comes with triple rear cameras, rear fingerprint sensor
  • Redmi 9 Prime has a quad camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera
  • Both the phones come with a waterdrop-style notch

Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 phones are going on sale in India once again. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 Prime has a larger battery at 5,020mAh battery while the Redmi 9 has a 5,000mAh battery. The former is powered by the Helio G80 SoC whereas the Redmi 9 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC. The Redmi 9 has a triple rear camera setup and the Redmi 9 Prim comes with quad cameras at the back.

Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 price in India, sale details

The Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Amazon and Mi.com. Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, whereas the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone comes in Matte Black, Mint Green, Space Blue, and Sunrise Flare colour options.

Redmi 9 will also go on sale at the same time via Amazon and Mi.com. This phone comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour options. It is priced starting at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Sale offers on both the phones include no-cost EMI options and bank cashbacks.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display and it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB DDR4x RAM. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Coming to optics, the Redmi 9 Prime has a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Prime include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi 9 Prime is backed by a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 comes preloaded with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi 9 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 9 phone comes with the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. Besides, the phone comes with 9mm of thickness. The smartphone has usual connectivity options that include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Further, the Redmi 9 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Prime Sale, Redmi 9 Prime Features, Redmi 9 Prime Specifications, Redmi 9 Price in India, Redmi 9 Specifications, Redmi 9 Features, Redmi, Xiaomi, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nvidia to Buy Chipmaker Arm From SoftBank in $40 Billion Deal

Related Stories

Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement, No High Refresh Rate
  3. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants Leak Online
  5. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. The Social Dilemma Succeeds in Making You Rethink Social Media
  8. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Said to Have Chosen Oracle Over Microsoft in Trump-Urged Bid
  2. Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  3. Nvidia to Buy Chipmaker Arm From SoftBank in $40 Billion Deal
  4. Realme 7 Pro to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  5. Nvidia Said to Near Deal to Buy Chip Designer Arm for More Than $40 Billion
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Delayed Once Again, Now Set for Christmas Day
  7. Facebook India's Ajit Mohan Summoned by Delhi Assembly Panel Over Hateful Content
  8. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement; iPhone 12 Models Might Not Come With 120Hz Displays
  9. Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, iPad 8 Tipped to Debut at Time Flies Event on September 15
  10. Microsoft Says Apple's Revised App Store Guidelines Offer a 'Bad Experience for Customers'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com