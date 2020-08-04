Redmi 9 Prime will launch in India today, August 4, at 12pm (noon). The company has been teasing the phone for several days now and will finally unveil it tomorrow through a live stream. The specifications for the phone are unclear yet as the company has not confirmed anything other than the presence of a full-HD+ display. However, the Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in June, which if true, gives us clarity on what we can expect.

Redmi 9 Prime launch: How to watch live stream

Redmi 9 Prime will be launched in India today, August 4, at a virtual event that will start at 12pm (noon). It will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels, including the official website and YouTube. The Mi India website has started a countdown with a ‘Notify Me' option.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India (expected)

The pricing for the Redmi 9 Prime has not been disclosed yet. But, the phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that launched in Spain back in June. It was priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications (expected)

While Xiaomi has not confirmed anything other than the full-HD+ display and a notched selfie camera, the global variant of the Redmi 9 gives us the specifications we can expect, if the Prime indeed happens to be a rebranded version.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU, and up to 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Redmi 9 comes with up to 64GB onboard storage, with the option to expand it using the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

