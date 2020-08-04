Technology News

Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 Prime will be sold via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi partner retailers in the country.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2020 07:40 IST
Redmi 9 Prime has a notch design for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Prime will be launched in India today via virtual event
  • The phone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant
  • Redmi 9 Prime has a full-HD+ display

Redmi 9 Prime will launch in India today, August 4, at 12pm (noon). The company has been teasing the phone for several days now and will finally unveil it tomorrow through a live stream. The specifications for the phone are unclear yet as the company has not confirmed anything other than the presence of a full-HD+ display. However, the Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 9 global variant that was launched in June, which if true, gives us clarity on what we can expect.

Redmi 9 Prime launch: How to watch live stream

Redmi 9 Prime will be launched in India today, August 4, at a virtual event that will start at 12pm (noon). It will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels, including the official website and YouTube. The Mi India website has started a countdown with a ‘Notify Me' option.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India (expected)

The pricing for the Redmi 9 Prime has not been disclosed yet. But, the phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 global variant that launched in Spain back in June. It was priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Redmi 9 Prime specifications (expected)

While Xiaomi has not confirmed anything other than the full-HD+ display and a notched selfie camera, the global variant of the Redmi 9 gives us the specifications we can expect, if the Prime indeed happens to be a rebranded version.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400 nits brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU, and up to 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Redmi 9 comes with up to 64GB onboard storage, with the option to expand it using the dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

 
 

